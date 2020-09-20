Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Miragen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 164.54%.

MGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,219. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.14.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

