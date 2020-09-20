Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,112 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $23,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.05.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $103.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

