MOAC (MOAC) Hits Market Cap of $6.18 Million

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. MOAC has a total market cap of $6.18 million and $21,911.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOAC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $13.77, $33.94 and $24.43. During the last seven days, MOAC has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MOAC alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MOAC is moac.io. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io.

MOAC Coin Trading

MOAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $20.33, $18.94, $33.94, $24.43, $13.77, $50.98, $24.68, $51.55, $10.39, $5.60 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.