Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRNA. TheStreet raised Moderna from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.44.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04. Moderna has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $1,487,445.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $645,307.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,673,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,887,368.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,102 shares of company stock valued at $55,673,291. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Moderna by 7,640.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $568,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Moderna by 3,109.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 119,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

