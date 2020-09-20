Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.58 Million

Analysts expect Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) to post $133.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Co’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.20 million and the highest is $135.95 million. Moelis & Co posted sales of $231.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Co will report full year sales of $598.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $588.39 million to $608.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $813.20 million, with estimates ranging from $726.56 million to $890.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moelis & Co.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,674.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Co by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,779,000 after buying an additional 48,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,041,000 after buying an additional 400,718 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 12.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,731,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,275,000 after buying an additional 422,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,936,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,507,000 after buying an additional 42,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,878,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,525,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.21. 848,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,522. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. Moelis & Co has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

