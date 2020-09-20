Monetha (MTH) 1-Day Volume Tops $119,740.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Monetha has a market cap of $3.05 million and $119,740.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha token can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043960 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042433 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.89 or 0.04387930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00034259 BTC.

Monetha Profile

MTH is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io.

Buying and Selling Monetha

