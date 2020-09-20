Monkey Project Market Cap Reaches $90,626.14 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $90,626.14 and approximately $990.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,148,420 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

