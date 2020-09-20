Morgan Stanley Boosts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $59.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Endava from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Endava during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Endava during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Endava by 42.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

