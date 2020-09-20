M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.14% of M&T Bank worth $18,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,401,000 after purchasing an additional 682,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,467,000 after acquiring an additional 923,381 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 945,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,269,000 after acquiring an additional 193,822 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 870,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,009,000 after acquiring an additional 160,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.39.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $101.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.06. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

