Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Senior Officer Acquires C$287,640.00 in Stock

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$432,400.

Peter W. Stephen Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 11th, Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 1,400 shares of Mullen Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,202.00.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$9.64 on Friday. Mullen Group Ltd has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.69 million and a P/E ratio of 17.75.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$258.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group Ltd will post 0.5400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.89.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

