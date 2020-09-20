Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 966,300 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MBIO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $219.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

