MVL 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $251,586.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One MVL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Cashierest, UEX, IDCM and IDEX. MVL has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and $251,586.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MVL has traded up 46.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00044019 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042612 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $482.87 or 0.04437845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00034349 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (MVL) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,356,594,319 tokens. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, UEX, IDCM, Cashierest, CoinBene and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.