MyWish Price Up 1.5% This Week (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 38.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $446,527.56 and approximately $1,383.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish token can now be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044180 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.02 or 0.04412050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009175 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00034260 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,544,111 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

