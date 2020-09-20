Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $131,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,040 shares of company stock worth $1,185,317. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nasdaq by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.45. 1,240,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,351. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $137.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.03.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

