Nash Exchange (NEX) Price Hits $0.90

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Nash Exchange has a market capitalization of $25.51 million and approximately $30,740.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nash Exchange has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Nash Exchange token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00008255 BTC on major exchanges including Aphelion, TOKOK and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,450,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io. Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial.

Nash Exchange Token Trading

Nash Exchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, TOKOK and Aphelion. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nash Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

