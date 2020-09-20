NavCoin Market Cap Reaches $8.43 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Binance and Poloniex. NavCoin has a total market cap of $8.43 million and $1.20 million worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000459 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000850 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00031397 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,714,525 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Binance and cfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

