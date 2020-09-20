NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNR opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85. NCI Building Systems has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment manufactures and distributes lines of metal products for the nonresidential construction markets.

