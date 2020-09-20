Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nike in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nike’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nike from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $114.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.08. Nike has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $120.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $9,061,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,056 shares of company stock worth $26,663,725. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

