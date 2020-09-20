Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LASR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Nlight from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nlight from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Nlight from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nlight from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nlight from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Nlight stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. Nlight has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.98 million, a P/E ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 2.59.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.01 million. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nlight will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nlight news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $302,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,054 shares of company stock worth $866,189 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Nlight by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 926,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 763,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,856,000 after purchasing an additional 156,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 137,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

