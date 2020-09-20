Noku Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Noku has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $575.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Noku has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00237849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00090690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.36 or 0.01395945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00217878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000704 BTC.

About Noku

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,733,709 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

