NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $2.34 million and $175.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001358 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 617,400,681 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

