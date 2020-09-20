North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Given New $37.00 Price Target at CIBC

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NNWWF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of North West from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of North West from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of North West from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS:NNWWF opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. North West has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 119 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 6 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 41 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 16 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; and 1 Tim Hortons stand-alone franchise restaurant; 1 Wally's Drug Store; and 2 North West Company Fur Marketing outlets, which offers wild furs, Aboriginal handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

