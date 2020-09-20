Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. National Securities raised shares of Agilysys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.40.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $25.64 on Thursday. Agilysys has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $604.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 61.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 1.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 139,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

