Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Novavax from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.44.

NVAX stock opened at $108.36 on Thursday. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Trizzino sold 42,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $6,365,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,470.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,951 shares of company stock worth $22,327,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,547,000 after buying an additional 2,579,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Novavax by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 152,556 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $7,097,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 156.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 58.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 160,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

