Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Novocure from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 922.91 and a beta of 1.59. Novocure has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $110.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novocure will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Novocure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $26,048.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,722 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,582. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Novocure by 15.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Novocure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

