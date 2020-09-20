Numeraire Price Reaches $31.52 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for about $31.52 or 0.00289070 BTC on exchanges. Numeraire has a total market cap of $96.98 million and approximately $22.51 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00043989 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.77 or 0.04436704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00056945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034225 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,978,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,076,828 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars.

