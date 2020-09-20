NuShares (NSR) Reaches One Day Volume of $11.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, NuShares has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. One NuShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $677,688.21 and $11.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00022874 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

