Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OCDGF. Barclays downgraded Ocado Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Ocado Group stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. Ocado Group has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $36.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

