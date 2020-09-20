Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays downgraded Ocado Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Ocado Group stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

