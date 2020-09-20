OKB Price Reaches $6.21 on Top Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One OKB token can now be bought for $6.21 or 0.00056945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a market cap of $372.55 million and approximately $107.65 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00043989 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.77 or 0.04436704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034225 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002137 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

