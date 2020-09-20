Omni (OMNI) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $3.91 or 0.00035859 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Poloniex, C-CEX and Bittrex. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $461,512.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00431625 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,055 coins and its circulating supply is 562,739 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittrex, C-CEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

