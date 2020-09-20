On.Live Reaches One Day Volume of $542.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, On.Live has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One On.Live token can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $289,039.45 and $542.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00043989 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.77 or 0.04436704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00056945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034225 BTC.

On.Live Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official website is on.live. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

