OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Reaches $0.0189

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $5.36 million and $1.26 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044307 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042450 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.38 or 0.04421654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009215 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00057143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034220 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.