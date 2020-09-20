Opacity (OPQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,115.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $990,229.46 and $3,115.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00043050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00239641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00091685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.99 or 0.01412052 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00217164 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

