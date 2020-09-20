Open Platform (OPEN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $81.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $81.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00239483 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00091578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.01415108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00215503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.