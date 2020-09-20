Opus (OPT) Hits Market Cap of $215,005.83

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Opus has a total market capitalization of $215,005.83 and approximately $20.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opus has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00042993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00239702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00091928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.67 or 0.01409390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00217213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus’ launch date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.