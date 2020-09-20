Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 20% This Week

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $101.33 million and $9.33 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002535 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00043710 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042160 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.43 or 0.04390006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009222 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00056276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00034163 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.