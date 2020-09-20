Origin Protocol Trading Down 5.9% This Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002031 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $28.57 million and approximately $14.52 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044307 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042450 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.38 or 0.04421654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009215 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00057143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034220 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,171,986 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.