Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orthofix Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.33.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $576.94 million, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 56.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 88,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

