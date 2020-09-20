Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Otonomy alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Otonomy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.05.

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.29. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 30.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.