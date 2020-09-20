Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.62.

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 56.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 278.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,081. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.59. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $70.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.