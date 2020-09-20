Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.62.

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 56.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 278.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,081. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.59. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $70.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.