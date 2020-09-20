Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$2.50

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on POU. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.02.

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$2.38 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.92.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.70) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$102.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

