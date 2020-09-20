ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PRKR stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. ParkerVision has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions.

