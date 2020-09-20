PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Tops $1,949.95 on Major Exchanges

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for $1,949.95 or 0.17889779 BTC on exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $62.11 million and $904,471.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00044072 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042422 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.75 or 0.04419818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009210 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00057019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034212 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 31,850 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars.

