Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Tops $1.00

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BW.com, Sistemkoin and DDEX. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $245.33 million and approximately $152.85 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000451 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000601 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard's total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinsuper, Binance, Bit-Z, Coinbit, Iquant, CoinExchange, C2CX, FCoin, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, CoinPlace, Bittrex, BigONE, OKCoin, BW.com, Crex24, TOKOK, CoinEx, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, MXC, CoinBene, HitBTC, Bitrue, Coinall, WazirX, ABCC, KuCoin, SouthXchange, Hotbit, DigiFinex, Gate.io, Kyber Network, BCEX, Bitfinex, BitMart, DDEX, BitMax and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

