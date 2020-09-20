Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.54. Paychex reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,816,000 after acquiring an additional 136,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,990 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,543 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 771.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.59. 2,650,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,031. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.