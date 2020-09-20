Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $895.39 Million

Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce $895.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $900.20 million and the lowest is $892.63 million. Paychex posted sales of $992.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $2,848,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $78.59. 2,650,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

