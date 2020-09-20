Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Sells $4,595,500.00 in Stock

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PYPL opened at $176.07 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $212.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.06 and a 200-day moving average of $151.75.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Paypal by 3.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Paypal by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 48.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 12.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Paypal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.