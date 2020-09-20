PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PaySign in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PaySign in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded PaySign from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PaySign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PaySign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $5.87 on Thursday. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $290.84 million, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.36.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). PaySign had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in PaySign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PaySign by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PaySign by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132,279 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

