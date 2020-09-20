Peerplays Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,831.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Peerplays has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $41,831.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00042932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00239196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00090981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.01399773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00216468 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

